Watch how Hearts of Oak fans show love to Samuel Boadu after their defeat

Boadu Enjoys A Kingly Ride From The Fans Samuel Boadu was carried by the fans

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu was at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday when the team hosted AS Real Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup.

At the stadium, supporters of the Phobians after citing the gaffer could not hold back their joy.

The Ghanaian tactician was mobbed by the happy fans as some carried him amid chanting of his name.

A gesture that has now gone viral with many describing it as an indication that fans want him back at the helm of affairs.

Coach Samuel Boadu was sacked following a difficult start to the Ghana Premier League season after losing one match and drawing two in the first three games.

Since his departure, things have gone from bad to worse for Hearst of Oak with the club now out of the CAF Confederation Cup.

He is adored by fans of the Ghana Premier League giants thanks to his success in just 18 months.

During that period, he won five trophies for the club including one Premier League title and two MTN FA Cup trophies.







 
