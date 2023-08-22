Watch how Hearts of Oak players celebrated Yaw Amankwah Baafi on his birthday at Pobiman

Yaw Amankwah Baafi and his teammates

Hearts of Oak midfielder Yaw Amankwah Baafi celebrated his birthday on Monday, August 21, 2023, together with his teammates at the Pobiman Sports Complex.

Amankwah Baafi who is a winger was joined by his teammates after training to celebrate the day as he turned 20.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, his teammates formed two queues and made Amakwah Baafi pass through as they ponded him and spoke good wishes into his life.



Amankwah Baafi was brought on board by the Phobians in 2021 from the lower-tier team Madina Republicans, signing a three-year contract at that time.



During the 2022/23 season, Baafi proved himself as a key component of the Phobian squad, showcasing his talent and potential.



Despite the team finishing 12th on the league table, his individual performances earned him recognition and admiration from both fans and the coaching staff.

Amankwah Baafi was a member of Ghana’s Black Satellites team that competed in the 2022 Maurice Revello Tournament in France.



Watch the video below:





Watch how Hearts of Oak players celebrated Yaw Amankwah Baafi on his birthday at Kpobiman Sports Complex. pic.twitter.com/RrQdJ3dKlV — Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) August 21, 2023

