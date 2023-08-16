Watch how Hearts of Oak unveiled new signing Michael Ampadu

Accra Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of former Legon Cities full-back Michael Ampadu.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the full-back was spotted cheerfully signing his deal and also posing for his official photos with the club's board member Vincent Odotei Sowah.



The details of the deal were not announced as part of his unveiling as the defender joins the Phobian side on a free transfer.



Ampadu is Hearts of Oak's sixth signing of the season following Raphael Amponsah, Evans Adomako, Martin Karikari, Leventus Arthur, and Kelvin Osei Asibey.



Michael Ampadu previously played for Liberty Professionals between 2016 and 2020 before joining Legon Cities where he spent three seasons.



The former Black Meteors player also played for the Ghana U-23 in 2019 during the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifications.

Hearts continue to reshape their squad ahead of the new season after losing some key players like Konadu Yiadom, Robert Addo Sowah, and Caleb Amankwah.



EE/KPE