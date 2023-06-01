Watch how Jose Mourinho chased referee at car park after Roma's defeat in Europa League final

AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho angrily confronted referee Anthony Taylor after Roma's UEFA Europa League final defeat to Sevilla on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

In a viral video, the Portuguese was spotted at the car park shouting at the English referee.



Mourinho was heard cursing the referee, calling him a disgrace: “You’re a f**king disgrace!!!”



Mourinho's grief was in response to a supposed penalty that was overlooked by the referee during the game.



Roma defender, Spinazzola's cross brushed Bade's arm in the box but a penalty was not given after a VAR review showed the Sevilla man had his hand in a natural position.



AS Roma lost the final 4-1 on penalties after the game ended one-all after extra time.

Paulo Dybala gave the Italian side the lead inside 35th minute with a cool finish but an own goal from Gianluca Mancini leveled the score for Sevilla.



Sevilla went on to win what is their 7th Europa League title and score automatic qualification to the UEFA Champions League next season.



Watch Jose Mourinho confront Anthony Taylor at the car park







EE/KPE