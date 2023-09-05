Watch how Kamaldeen Sulemana made teammate “lie in green” pasture with dazzling skill in training

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghanaian international Kamaldeen Sulemana has commenced training with English Championship side Southampton ahead of their next clash with Leicester City at the Saint Mary’s Stadium on Friday, September 15.

Sulemana, 21, is yet to feature in any game this season for the Saints following their relegation from the top flight at the end of the 2022/23 season.



Kamaldeen Suleman suffered a muscle injury in June which saw him miss the first three games in the Championship and subsequently miss out on Ghana’s match in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Central African Republic (CAR) slated for Thursday, September, 7 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



In a video cited by GhanaWeb, Sulemana made good use of his pace and strength on the left flanks when he volleyed the ball behind his teammate and sped off before cutting back which saw his opponent lie down before he shot the ball into the net.



The reaction from other players and teammates was no surprise as the former Nordsjaelland man has been tipped as one of the standout players for Coach Russell Martin’s side in their quest to return to the English Premiership.



Kamaldeen Sulemana registered two goals in 18 games for Southampton last season for Southampton.



Watch the video below:

