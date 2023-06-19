0
Watch how King Faisal Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu exchange words with a fan during FA Cup final

Iggg.png Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu being pushed away by an official of King Faisal

Head Coach of King Faisal Football Club Ignatius Osei-Fosu was spotted in a video exchanging harsh words with a fan during the MTN FA Cup final played on Sunday, June 18.

King Faisal suffered a 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, courtesy a goal each from Aziz Issah and Sadiq Alhassan.

In the video, the fan was seen pouring out his frustrations and questioning the tactics of Coach Osei-Fosu who also reiterated when his side was already down by two goals.

Osei-Fosu joined King Faisal in April 2023 following the sack of Jimmy Cobblah and has led the side to their first-ever FA Cup final.

However, he could not save King Faisal from relegation as the ‘Insha Allah’ lads finished 17th in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League with 42 points.

He is regarded as one of the finest technical brains, having previously worked with Medeama SC, Dreams FC, Eleven Wonders and Liberty Professionals.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
