Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu being pushed away by an official of King Faisal

Watch how King Faisal Coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu exchange words with a fan during FA Cup final

Head Coach of King Faisal Football Club Ignatius Osei-Fosu was spotted in a video exchanging harsh words with a fan during the MTN FA Cup final played on Sunday, June 18.



King Faisal suffered a 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, courtesy a goal each from Aziz Issah and Sadiq Alhassan.



In the video, the fan was seen pouring out his frustrations and questioning the tactics of Coach Osei-Fosu who also reiterated when his side was already down by two goals.



Osei-Fosu joined King Faisal in April 2023 following the sack of Jimmy Cobblah and has led the side to their first-ever FA Cup final.



However, he could not save King Faisal from relegation as the ‘Insha Allah’ lads finished 17th in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League with 42 points.