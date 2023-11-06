Watch how Kotoko fans booed their players after defeat to Dreams FC

Fans of Asante Kotoko expressed their displeasure at their team after their defeat to Dreams FC on matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League match at Baba Yara Stadium.
Kotoko came into the match on the back of a defeat to Nsoatreman and fans were hoping for their team to bounce back at their home turf in Kumasi.
However, it was the visitors who scored the only goal in the match through Abdul Aziz Issa to cruise to victory to earn the three maximum points at stake.
Despite efforts by coach Prosper Narteh Ogum to boost the team's attack with more players in the second half, Dreams FC remained resolute in their determination to pick up three points in Kumasi.
After the game, some fans of the club surrounded the team's bus and hurled at their players for their disappointing performance against the FA Cup Champions on Sunday, November 5th.
