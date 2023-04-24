2
Watch how Kotoko fans chant Nana Yaw Amponsah's name after comeback win against Aduana

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some joyous Asante Kotoko fans chanted the club's CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah's name following the Porcupine Warrior's comeback win over Aduana Stars on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

The chanting comes in reaction to rumours about some high-rank persons at Kotoko sabotaging and wanting the CEO sacked.

Kotoko came from a goal down to beat the league leaders 2-1 on a rainy day at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Issac Mintah gave the away side the lead from a rebound in the 25th minute but Steven Mukwala pulled the Reds level with a stunning finish before halftime.

Ivorien Eric Zeze won the game for Kotoko in the second half with a brilliant solo run and finish.

After the game, the fans sang and praised Nana Amponsah in the rain to show their support amidst the rumours.

Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed as Kotoko's CEO in 2020 on a three-year contract. He is currently four months away from exhausting his contract.

Below is the video of how Kotoko fans chanted Nana Yaw Amponsah's name after the win:



