Watch how Kotoko officials were allegedly attacked, thrown out of CAM park during Karela game

Asante Kotoko claimed that some officials were attacked and chased out of the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park during their match week 15 game against Karela United at Aiyinasie.

A video posted by a club official, Patrick Osei Agyemang, on Twitter showed that a scuffle occurred at the entrance, which got the police involved to control the situation by driving people out.



Although Osei Agyemang captioned the video to indicate that Kotoko officials were attacked, it is difficult to identify any Kotoko representative in the scene.



Kotoko via their official handle announced on Thursday, February 2, 2023, that they cannot update their fans on the game through text commentary because their media team and other officials were allegedly thrown out of the stadium.



"We, unfortunately, can not continue the text commentary as our media person and other officials of the club have been attacked and driven out of the stadium," the club tweeted.



The incident is believed to have occurred prior to the start of the second half which resulted in Kotoko not being able to update their fans on the game via their various social media platforms.

The Reds eventually lost the game by a goal to nil after Samuel Atta Kumi converted a spot kick in the second half to hand Karela a vital in over the reining champions.



Watch the video of the alleged attack on Kotoko officials below:







