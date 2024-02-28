Watch how Leicester players jammed to Fuse ODG's 'Antenna' track after FA Cup victory over Bournemouth

Fatawu scored the winner for Leicester

Players and technical team members of Leicester City jammed to Fuse ODG's 'Antenna' to mark their 1-0 victory over Bournemouth in an FA Cup match played on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

A video shared by the club via its TikTok handle captures players congratulating each other with some dancing to the song.



Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku gave the Foxes a victory with a trademark curler in the 105th minute following a barren game in the 90 minutes of regulation time.



The goal powered Leicester to the quarter-final stage of the competition, and fans of the club showed their appreciation to Fatawu by chanting his name after the final whistle.



Issahaku’s loan move from Sporting Lisbon to Leicester has been one of the success stories of Ghanaian players in Europe in the 2023/2024 season.

In 30 appearances for Leicester this season, the 19-year-old has scored four goals and bagged nine assists.



Watch the celebration below





EK