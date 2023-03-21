Watch how Lionel Messi was mobbed by Argentina fans while leaving restaurant

Lionel Messi mobbed by fans in Argentina

2022 FIFA World Best Player Lionel Messi had a difficult time enjoying quality time with his family as he was heavily mobbed by fans in his Argentina.

Lionel Messi who had returned to Argentina for the FIFA international break was having dinner with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their children but their outing was disrupted by fans who desperately wanted to see their hero.



Messi who was at the Don Julio, a restaurant in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires with his family had to be escorted out of the facility by his car as the supporters' presence kept increasing while he was having his dinner.



The PSG star fulfilled his childhood dreams of lifting the FIFA World Cup and with the passing of Deigo Armando Maradona, he is now the most revered footballer in Argentina.



Lionel Messi and his World Cup teammates will be in action on Friday, March 24, and Tuesday, March 28, 2023, as Argentina take on Panama and Curacao respectively.

JE/KPE