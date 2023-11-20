Watch how Maxwell Konadu was viciously beaten unconscious at Sunyani Coronation Park

Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu, was attacked by fans of Boafoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

According to the official Nsoatreman handle on X, the manager was beaten for earning a point in the away fixture.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the disappointed home fans invaded the pitch after full-time and manhandled the former Asante Kotoko coach.



Maxwell Konadu went unconscious as a result and was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment.



According to club spokesperson Gyempeh Joel, the manager is back to consciousness and in stable condition.



"He got to the hospital unconscious and back conscious in two hours time, but unfortunately went back around 10 PM, and still yet to be back active. Still in the hospital," he posted on X.

Konadu set up a defensive approach, which paid dividends as he earned a point to send his team to second place.



Meanwhile, the stalemate means Bofoakwa, who had a strong start to the season and led the table at some point, has slipped to 16th on the log.



Bofoakwa Tano secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League at the end of last 16 following a 16-year absence.



Watch how Bofoakwa Fans attacked Maxwell Konadu in Sunyani









Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Sports WhatsApp channel



EE/OGB