Watch how Memphis Depay arrived in Ghana in a private Jet

Dutch player of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay made a grand entry as he touched down in Ghana in a private jet.

Arriving at the Afienya Airstrip, Depay stepped out in class from the luxurious private jet which flew him to Ghana.



The Atletico Madrid star attended Louis Vuitton's new creative director Pharrell Williams Paris Menswear Fashion Week before quickly jetting off to Ghana to spend his holidays.



The former Manchester United player arrived in Ghana with his Dutch teammate, Georginio for the holiday and was spotted watching boxing in Ghana's capital, Accra.



After a long season in Europe, Depay decided to unwind in style as he travelled across the country for his philanthropic project at the School for the Blind and Deaf in Cape Coast.



He was also spotted at the National Chief Imam’s house where received blessings and prayers from Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The former Barcelona player also took time off to have fun on the Akosombo River with his son on a Jet Ski.



Despite, all the fun Memphis Depay made time to train at Kwadwo Asamoah’s new mini-stadium in Accra and also at the La McDan Astro Turf.



JNA/KPE