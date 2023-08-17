Watch how Mohammed Kudus left young Ajax fan speechless with kind gesture

Ghanaian player, Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian player, Mohammed Kudus surprised a young Ajax fan as he gifted him a match ball during the club's squad presentation recently.

In a touching video on social media, Kudus sent the young fan into absolute delirium with a gesture that has widely been praised on social media.



The 23-year-old Ghanaian talent performed some skills with the ball before heading towards the spectator stands.



Kudus was seen presenting the young supporter with a match ball from the event.



The video comes after rumours of the midfielder's possible move to Brighton and Hove Albion or West Ham.

The former FC Nordjaesland player was reported to have expressed interest in leaving the club and has refused to extend his contract with two years left.



Over the weekend, the player was in action for Ajax in their opening game against Heracles and also scored his first goal of the season.





JNA/KPE