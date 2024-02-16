Watch how Muntari, Agyemang-Badu, other ex-Black Stars players arrived at Raphael Dwamena’s funeral

Sulley Muntari and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, along with other ex-footballers attended Raphael Dwamena’s funeral to pay their last respects to their departed colleague.

The final funeral rites are currently underway at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf in Accra.



The body of the late player has been laid in state for file past with a private burial set to follow immediately.



The Ghanaian striker passed away tragically after suffering a heart seizure on the pitch during Egnatia Rrogozhine’s game against Partizani Tirana on November 11, 2023.



Raphael Dwamena had his international career cut short due to his heart issues. He played a total of 9 games, scoring 2 goals.

Other ex-footballers present include Augustine Arhinful, Ibrahim Tanko, Isaac Vorsah, and Haminu Dramani.



