Chelsea and France midfielder, Ngolo Kante

The debate about 'who is the greatest of All Time' (GOAT) between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been waging for years with no end in sight for the topic.

Just like every football era and the debate that comes with it, the last 15 years have been centred around the Portuguese and the Argentine who have dominated the Ballon D'Or and FIFA Best Awards.



The Argentina and Paris Saint Germain star recently led his national team to win the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar for the first time since 1986.



However, Ronaldo’s Portugal exited the tournament at the Quarter-final, losing 1-0 to the Atlas Lions of Morocco.



Many have now tilted towards Lionel Messi as the GOAT because to them, winning the biggest prize in world football settles the debate.



Chelsea's Ngolo Kante was asked to join the debate and picked a side but he politely declined and drove away.

Asked on who is the best between Ronaldo and Messi, Kante said "Its okay" to the reporter and drove away in his all-white Mercedes Benz.



Watch how Ngolo Kante evaded question about Messi or Ronaldo in the video below:



