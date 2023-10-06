Watch how Nicholas Opoku celebrated his Black Stars call-up for Mexico, USA games

Black Stars defender, Nicholas Opoku, showed off his dancing skills as he celebrated his Black Stars call-up for the upcoming international break.
In a TiTok video cited by GhanaWeb, Opoku was filmed by his teammate while he danced in the dressing room.
The Amiens defender is one of the players who maintained their spot in the squad that played against Central Africa Republic and Liberia.
Ghana ended the last international break with two wins in two games and hope to continue their form as they face Mexico on October 15, and the USA on October 18, 2023.
The Black Stars will face Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium before playing USA at the Geodis Park.
Chris Hughton's side has not lost a game since their 2-0 defeat to Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Watch Nicholas Opoku's video below
@nicholasopoku04 Congratulations to me base on our October frendlies????????????????#ghanafootballassociation #tiktfrance???????????????? #ghanatiktokers???????????????????????? #gfa #tiktokitaly???????? #likе #fypシ゚viral #amiensscfootball ♬ original sound - Nicholas Opoku
EE/KPE
