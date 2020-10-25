Watch how Partey serenaded Arsenal teammates with Twi song during his initiation

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey was initiated into the Arsenal set up during the team’s dinner on Saturday, October, 24.

For most European clubs, it is customarily for every new signing to sing in front of their new teammates at their first team dinner and Arsenal is no exception from that tradition.



New Gunner, Thomas Teye Partey took the stage on Saturday night at the team’s dinner for his singing initiation and he decided to lead a praise and worship session as part of his initiation singing in his native Twi language.



The Black Stars deputy captain has made two appearances for Arsenal since joining the London base giants from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on the transfer deadline day.

Arsenal paid his £45 million buy-out clause to land the midfield enforcer.



Watch the video below as Thomas Partey performs in front of his teammates:



