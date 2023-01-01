Watch how Partey set up Arsenal's opening goal against Brighton with a brilliant tackle

Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey, brilliantly set up Arsenal's opening goal against Brighton and Hove Albion with an impressive interception.

Partey brokedown Brighton's counter after dispossessing Tariq Lamptey to recover the ball in Brighton's half, which led to Boukayo Saka finishing off the move.



The goal that came in the second minute inspired Arsenal to a 4-2 win over Brighton at the Amex Stadium on December 31, 2022.



Partey lasted 74 minutes in the game with a rating of 7.3 by FotMob. He had 33 touches, made 6 passes into the final third, and made 5 recoveries.



Arsenal are yet to lose a game with Thomas Partey and are currently leading the table.

The North London side sit top of the league log with 43 points, 7 points more than second-place Manchester City.



Watch Thomas Partey's interception that led to Saka's goal:







EE/FNOQ