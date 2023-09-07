Watch how Richard Ofori charged Black Stars players for CAR game with 'heated' jama session

Richard Ofori leading Black Stars jama session

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori led an energetic jama session to wrap up preparations for their game against Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Jama is a locally coined name for the act of singing, clapping, drumming, and dancing to lift the moods and morale of individuals. It has become the team's tradition to perform it after their last training session before matchday.



The players were in high spirits, singing and clapping at the top of their voices after their Wednesday training.



In a video shared by the Black Stars official handle, goalkeeper Richard Ofori led the session with Andre Dede Ayew as his backup while they stood in the middle of the players who were in a circle form.



The game against CAR is the team's final game of the qualifiers and Ghana will have to avoid defeat to book an automatic spot at the continental showpiece which will be held in Ivory Coast in 2024.



The will match kick off at the Baba Yara Sport Stadium at 16:00 GMT.

The Black Stars jama session below













EE/KPE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards