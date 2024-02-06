Watch how Sam George, PAC Chairman grilled NSA Boss, accountant over lodgement of 'Christmas monies'

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram and James Klutse Avedzi, the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament subjected the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi and the NSA’s chief accountant to intense grilling over the lodgement of some funds paid to the NSA during the Christmas festivities.

At the hearing of the committee on Monday, February 5, 2024, Sam George disclosed that the NSA raised GH₵250,000 for renting out facilities at the Accra Sports Stadium during the Christmas period.



Strangely, however, instead of the entire amount being deposited into the NSA’s main account where lodging of payments is done, some amounts were lodged in the Kumasi account.



Sam George, who is a member of the committee, after receiving confirmation from the NSA’s accountant that part of the funds were lodged in the Kumasi account got puzzled and demanded answers from the accountant.



The accountant explained that “Partly was lodged in Accra and the other in Kumasi. The invoices we issued to these two…". He then gave a long pause that prompted a reaction from Sam George.



Sam George quizzed again ‘"Do you have an answer for the committee?” and the accountant replied, “Yes, Mr Chairman.” Sam George then asked him to proceed and give the reasons behind the decision to lodge some payment in Accra and in Kumasi.

The accountant then referred the question to the Director-General which prompted a response from Sam George who asked “But you are the accountant, lodgements are made to you so why is the Director-General of the NSA supposed to explain what your role is? Is it because he directed?



The accountant responded, "It’s because he is the spending officer.” Sam George was not satisfied with the response and pushed further “Lodgements of the cheques are different from the disbursement of the cheques so on whose order or authority did you lodge cheques made for Accra Sports Stadium into the Kumasi account”.



The accountant replied “The Director-General”.



The back and forth between Sam George and the accountant lasted a while until the accountant confirmed that Professor Twumasi directed him to lodge the money in the Kumasi accountant.



Sam George then directed his questions to the NSA boss but he was faltering in delivery which prompted James Klutse Avedzi to intervene and ask the questions himself.

Professor Twumasi was still struggling to provide clarity on the issue and Avedzi who was clearly unhappy with the performance of the NSA announced that the committee would recommend to the Auditor-General to undertake a forensic audit of the accounts of the NSA.



“I want to make a recommendation which will be put in the report. Listening to what is happening here, I think the place is in a mess,” said Dr. Avedzi.







EK/NOQ