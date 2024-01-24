Watch how Samuel Eto'o celebrated Cameroon's Round of 16 qualification with the players

Samuel Eto'o

Cameroon Football Federation president, Samuel Eto'o was spotted in the Cameroon dressing room celebrating with the players after their qualification to the round of 16 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The FA boss and African Football icon was filled with joy and relief after his team scored two goals in the 90th minute to secure a vital 3-2 win over Gambia in their final group game.



Eto'o interrupted match winner Christopher Wooh's post-match interview and hugged him for scoring the goal that secured the Indomitable Lions the qualification.



Cameroon progressed to the knockout phase finishing second in the group with four points.



They began their tournament with a disappointing draw against Guinea before losing to reigning champions Senegal in the second game. They made amends in their last game against Gambia to book a spot in the round of 16.



Cameroon will face Nigeria in the last 16 as they hope to get past the Super Eagle and continue their quest to win their 6th AFCON title.

