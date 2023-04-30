0
Watch how Stephen Appiah announced a Philadelphia Eagles NFL draft pick

Sun, 30 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah announced the Philadelphia Eagles' selection of Moro Ojomo in Round 7 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The pick was made after the Eagles traded with the Detroit Lions, using the No. 249 overall pick to select the defensive tackle from the Texas Longhorns.

Despite the rain, Appiah revealed the exciting news at an Eagles' NFL Draft Day Viewing event held at the Bridgeview Hotel in Akosombo.

He shared that Ojomo was born in Nigeria and moved to the United States at the age of seven.

The announcement was broadcast from Ghana to NFL draft viewers worldwide.

Ojomo had played football at Katy High School in the Houston area before becoming a contributor for the Longhorns, following his redshirt year in 2018.

He received invitations to both the Combine and the Shrine Bowl and impressed at the Shrine Bowl week in Vegas.

The Eagles' selection of Ojomo, a powerful Nigerian, was their final pick in the draft.



