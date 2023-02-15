Watch how Tariq Lamptey defeated Danny Welbeck in a quiz about Asamoah Gyan, jollof, others

Black Stars right back Tariq Lamptey came tops in a quiz that had English striker of Ghanaian descent, Danny Welbeck as his opponent.

The two Brighton and Hove Albion stars battled each other in the latest episode of the Brighton Game show, published by the club on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.



In the three-phased show, Tariq Lamptey exhibited superior knowledge in the areas of sports and animals, pipping Welbeck with just a point.



Among the question posed to the two players were clues about Asamoah Gyan and which mother prepares the best jollof dish.



In the question about Asamoah Gyan, Tariq Lamptey outdid Danny Welbeck as he rightly mentioned him the moment the clue about Gyan’s feature with Castro was mentioned.



That created a mini and light banter between the two players as Welbeck protested he mentioned Gyan’s name first.



In the jollof war, Danny Welbeck won as he pressed the buzzer faster than Tariq Lamptey.

He also made the assertion that Tariq Lamptey had tasted his mom’s jollof rice and could attest to his claims. Interestingly, Tariq nodded in the affirmative.



At the end of the third round, Tariq Lamptey won with 12 points, one better than Danny Welbeck.



The two players have strong connections to Ghana owing to their parents. Whereas Danny Welbeck opted to play for England, Tariq Lamptey committed his national team career to Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup.



Tariq Lamptey played two of Ghana’s three group games at the 2022 World Cup which was held in Qatar and won by Argentina.



The right-back will now work under a new coach following the appointment of Chris Hughton as the Black Stars coach.



