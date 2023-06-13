Watch how Thomas Partey celebrates birthday with Black Stars teammates

Thomas Partey behind his birthday cake

Black Stars deputy skipper Thomas Partey on Tuesday, June 13 turned 30 years as he celebrated the day with his teammates.

The Arsenal star in a video was seen together with best buddies Kasim Nuhu and Lawrence Ati-Zigi as the duo sang and helped him cut the cake to mark another milestone in his life.



Partey arrived on Tuesday, June 13 after he missed out on Ghana’s first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, June 11.



He is expected to be part of Tuesday’s training at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Partey is coming off a great personal season, where he helped Arsenal to finish second in the Premier League after running champions Manchester City close.



The former Atletico Madrid man was an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s side, playing 33 league games and contributing three goals.