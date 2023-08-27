Watch how UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones was received after arriving in Ghana 

Seth Gyimah

Tens of Ghanaian boxers thronged the Kotoko International Airport to welcome UK-based Ghanaian heavyweight boxer Freezy Macbones who arrived in Ghana on Saturday, August 26, after departing London on Friday, August 25.

The UK-based Ghanaian boxer known as Seth Gyimah on Wednesday, August 15 responded to the call by the Ghana Boxing Federation, accepting to represent Ghana in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.



He will join the Black Bombers in Accra for the upcoming Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal which is slated for Saturday, September 9 to Saturday, September 15, 2023.



Speaking to the media on his arrival, Gyimah thanked everyone who came out to welcome him and show him love and support, adding that the Black Bombers will return from Senegal with a lot of medals.



According to reports, the Black Bombers will start a special residential camping by the close of this weekend after three months of non-essential training.



Seth Gyimah has a record of 2 wins out of 2 bouts since making his professional debut against Christopher Wood in February 2023.

The 33-year-old boxer was involved in just his second professional fight in April as the undercard of the bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang. Facing veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, MacBones completely dominated his opponent.



Ghanaian boxing sensation, Freezy MacBones has landed in Ghana in his bid to join the Black Bombers for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris. #Boxing pic.twitter.com/8srHGu54XE — Yaw (@theyawofosu) August 27, 2023

LSN/KPE