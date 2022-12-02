Watch how Uruguay players attacked referee after exiting tournament

Uruguay players after the final whistle against Ghana rushed to the referee and his assistants as they moved toward the tunnel.

In a video that surfaced online, the players pushed the match officials around and the stadium officials had to step in to separate them.



The referee ended up showing a yellow card to one of the players as the players still surrounded the match officials, throwing their hands in the air and appearing very angry.



In today's encounter, Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 but both crashed out after South Korea beat Portugal 2-1.



Ghana was handed a penalty kick, and captain Andre Ayew went up and missed the ball, much like Asamoah Gyan did in South Africa in 2010.



Suarez blasted a shot into the box, which was saved but rebounded for Giorgian Da Arrascaeta to score it 1-0.



He scored again six minutes later to put the score 2-0 at the break.

Both the Ayew Brothers, Jordan, and Andre Ayew, were changed and replaced by Osman Bukari and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



Ghana had several chances in the second half but was unable to convert, losing 2-0 and exiting the competition alongside Uruguay.



Below is the video:







