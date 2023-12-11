Watch how Victor Osimhen arrived in Morocco in a private jet ahead of 2023 CAF Awards

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has landed safely in Morocco for the 2023 CAF Awards.

Osimhen will battle Morocco and PSG defender Achraf Hakimi, and Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for the 2023 CAF Player of the Year Award.



The Napoli talisman will make the podium for the first time as well as Hakimi as they battle two-time winner Salah.



Osimhen is hoping to become the first Nigerian to win the Award for the first time since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.



The 2023 CAF Awards is set to come off on Monday, 11 December 2023 at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco.

According to CAF, the panel eligible for voting includes the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals from Member Associations, Head Coaches and captains of Member Associations and clubs involved in the group stages of the Interclub competitions.



Ghana have two female footballers- Comfort Yeboah and Jennifer Owusuwaa nominated for the Young Footballer Award and Goal of the Year respectively.





