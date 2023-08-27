Watch how West Ham United announced the signing of Kudus Mohammed

Kudus Mohammed

English Premier League side, West Ham United have officially announced the signing of Mohammed Kudus from Dutch side Ajax on Sunday, August, 27.

The Hammers fought off intense competition from some of Europe’s leading clubs to secure the services of the exciting Ghana international attacker from Dutch giants Ajax.



The 23-year-old joins the Hammers on a five-year contract for a fee becoming the Club’s third major summer signing following his former Ajax teammate and Mexico international Edson Álvarez and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse.



A strong all-round player and prolific dribbler capable of making and scoring goals, Kudus has established himself as one of European football’s most sought-after young players. Now, he has brought his talents to the London Stadium.



Speaking to West Ham media, Kudus who will wear the No. 14 shirt at West Ham said “I’ve been dreaming of playing in a league like this since I was a kid.



“I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going."



He added “I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”

The 2022/23 season saw Kudus take his game to a new level, with goals against Liverpool, Napoli, and Rangers in the Champions League, eleven more in the Dutch Eredivisie and one each in the UEFA Europa League, Dutch Cup, and Johan Cruyff Shield, taking his total to 19 goals and seven assists in all competitions.



Watch the video below:





GH boy touched down in the East End ???????? pic.twitter.com/1UvMIc4XRW — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 27, 2023

LSN/DAG