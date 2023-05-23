0
Menu
Sports

Watch how a passionate fan rushed out of the bathroom to meet GPL top scorer

Video Archive
Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A passionate football fan couldn't contain his excitement when he spotted his football idol, Abednego Tetteh, passing by his house.

The unnamed man, still covered in soap suds from the bathroom, hastily rushed out to meet the Bibiani Goldstars striker.

In the online video, the man's impromptu encounter with Tetteh on the streets took everyone by surprise.

With only a towel wrapped around his waist, he enthusiastically approached his favourite player, whom he had only seen on television.

The meeting between the two was filled with sheer joy and elation. The fan seized the opportunity to express his admiration for Tetteh, who had been making waves in Bibiani since his arrival at the club.

Hours before their encounter, Tetteh had showcased his prowess on the field by scoring two goals for Goldstars in their match against Tamale City.

Tetteh has become an icon in Bibiani, capturing the hearts of the locals with his impressive performances.

As one of the joint top scorers in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign, the former Ebusua Dwarfs player has netted an impressive tally of 14 goals.

watch video below



JNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Related Articles: