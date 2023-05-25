2
Menu
Sports

Watch how a referee was struck with metal after officiating a Division Two game in Berekum

Video Archive
Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A centre-referee identified as Patrick Adjei Sarpong was hit with a metal object after officiating a Division Two match between Domfete Galaxy FC and Fetentaa Gye Nyame in Berekum.

There was violence after referee Sarpong ended the game which saw Fetentaa Gye Nyame pick a narrow 1-0 victory over Domfete Galaxy on Wednesday, May 24.

Moments after the final whistle, an enraged Domefete Galaxy player named Joseph Oteng Adjei attacked the referee, hit him with metal, and punched him in the face.

With blood dripping from his injured face, referee Sarpong was whisked to a nearby clinic for treatment.

According to reports, culprit Oteng Adjei claimed that referee Sarpong robbed and cheated them, hence, the decision to take the law into their own hands and take revenge.

Watch the video below



LSN/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
Zoophilist calls out betrayal of GWS over attempts to close his mini zoo
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate