Watch how airport staff abandoned jobs to take pictures with Kylian Mbappe in Cameroon

Paris Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe's arrival at the Cameroonian International Airport brought things to a halt as airport staff abandoned their job to join a massive crowd to welcome the French International on Thursday, July 06, 2023.

The 24-year-old is on his first visit to his father's homeland and plans to remain for three days.



In videos that surfaced online, the World Cup winner was given a rousing welcome where traditional dancers performed for him.



According to the itinerary of his visit, Mbappé is set to tour a school for the deaf and hearing impaired.



The school has undergone massive renovation through funds provided by Kylian Mbappé's charity ‘Inspired By KM’.



Mbappe will play a football match with a second-division team and also engage in a basketball match, a sport he has much admiration for.

The player, together with his father Wilfried Mbappé, will visit the latter's village on Saturday, O8, 2023.



Kylian Mbappe was born in Paris and raised there. His father is a Cameroonian football coach, while his mother, Fayza Lamari, is an Algerian and a former handball player.



Watch Kaylian Mbappe's arrival in Cameroon below







