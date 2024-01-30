Watch how ambulance rescued 3 Ivorians who collapsed after late penalty against Senegal

An ambulance came to the rescue of three fans who collapsed during the Ivory Coast game against Senegal at the Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro on January 29, 2024.

According to reports, the fans went unconscious after Ivory Coast scored a late equaliser to send the game into extra time.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, an ambulance swiftly arrived at the stand and picked the fans up. At the moment, there is no news regarding their current condition.



Senegal after scoring in the 4th minute through Habib Diallo held on to the lead for the majority of the game until the 86th minute when Nicholas Pepe was brought down for a penalty.



Frank Kessie stepped up and made no mistake, pulling parity to send the game to extra-time.



After a goalless extra time, the game had to be separated through a penalty shootout.

Ivory Coast, who qualified as one of the best third-place teams, showed class and secured a 5-4 win to knock out Senegal, who finished the group stage with three wins in three games, to the quarter-finals of the 2023 AFCON.



