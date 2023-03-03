Watch how angry Hearts of Oak fans sacked Slavko Matic from training grounds

Some dissatisfied Accra Hearts of Oak fans tuned at the team's training ground to lock up the gates to prevent head coach Slavko Matic from preparing for their game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday, March 4, 2023.

The fans had sent word of caution to the Serbian trainer to stay away from their training ground and the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, some of the fans were spotted preventing the manager from entering the field right after he got off his car.



The session did not come off as scheduled as Matic reportedly head straight to a police station to make his case.



The fans' resentfulness is in reaction to the club's inconsistent results in their last five matches winning two, losing two, and drawing one, including a 1-0 loss to their neighbours Great Olympics.



They believe that the club’s poor run in the league is due to the coach’s poor tactical tweaks and that they will not allow him to handle the game against Asante Kotoko.

Accra Hearts of Oak released a statement prior to their morning session after fans made comments in the media threatening the coach.



They urged their supporters to refrain from any violent act targeted towards their manager Slavko Matic in reaction to the team's poor run.



Heart of Oak pleaded with the fans to be calm and rather channel their grievances through the management for redress.



"The management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club PLC has taken notice of comments made in the media inciting supporters to stop the Head Coach Slavko Matic from performing his duties.



"We kindly entreat All Phobians to desist from any act of violence but remain calm.

"We urge all Phobians to rather channel their petitions and or grievances if any, through the management to the Board for redress," part of the statement reads.



The Rainbow lads are now 6th on the league table with 28 points from 19 matches.



