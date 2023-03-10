Watch how angry Ronaldo kicked bottles after Messi chants from fans in Saudi league

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are considered the best players of the 21st century and rank top in terms of greatest players of all time due to the astonishing successes they have chalked in their careers.

They have been in a neck-to-neck race regarding who is the better, creating a religious following from football fans and personalities across the globe.



On their bad days in games, rival fans tend to mock them with the other's name to get on their nerves as Ronaldo suffered a similar scenario during Al- Nassr's 1-0 defeat to rivals Al-Ittihad on March 9, 2023.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb Sports, Ronaldo was seen upset as he left the pitch angry after Al-Ittihad fans chanted Messi's name.



Ittihad fans, while their team lead the game, chanted Messi's name and got the Portuguese irritated as he responded with a keep-talking hand gesture.



After Nassr lost the game 1-0, the fans continued to chant while Ronaldo walked off the pitch as he furiously kicked a bottle on the pitch side.



The Real Madrid legend and five-time Ballon d'Or winner expressed his disappointment after the defeat but acknowledged the Nassr fans for their support.

"Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead.



Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!"



