Watch how angry Samuel Eto'o kicked a fan in the stomach after Brazil vs South Korea clash

Samuel Eto'o 354678909897656.png Cameroon Football Association president, Samuel Eto'o after Brazil vs South Korea game

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cameroon Football Association president, Samuel Eto'o, has been filmed attacking a young man outside Stadium 974 after watching Brazil's round of 16 game against South Korea on Monday, December 5, 2022.

In a footage that emerged online, Eto'o appeared to be delightfully posing for pictures with fans after the game until he lost his cool when the young man came into the frame holding a camera.

In the video, Eto'o was seen angrily exchanging words with the young man as his entourage tried to calm him down.

It is unclear what the man said that got Eto'o rattled but the former Barcelona man was uncontrollable as he kicked the unarmed man to the ground.

Samuel Eto'o, despite Cameroon's early exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is in Qatar as the legacy ambassador for the tournament.

Watch the video below



