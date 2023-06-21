0
Watch how fans mobbed Andre Ayew in Sunyani after his arrival for a ceremonial game

Wed, 21 Jun 2023

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew received a rousing welcome in Sunyani; Bono Region, following his arrival for an All-Star game in the Ahafo region.

Ayew poked himself out through the roof of his car to wave back at the fans who were chanting his name and showing him love.

The former Nottingham Forest man is one of the many big names that will participate in the 2023 edition of the All-Star Football Festival. This is the second edition after the successful inaugural edition in Accra last year.

Ayew together with the Stars will receive a grand welcome durbar on Thursday morning at the Abanpradease Palace in Dormaa before the game later in the day.

The team coached by former Black Stars head coach Avram Grant will face Bono Ahafo's select side for the game that will take place at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park.

