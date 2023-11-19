Watch how football supporters feasted on 'gobe' at Baba Yara Stadium during Ghana vs Madagascar match

Some Ghanaians football supporters at the Baba Yara Stadium

Some Ghanaians football supporters took time during the Black Stars match at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17, 2023 to feast on popularly Ghanaian dish beans and gari also known as ‘Gobe’.

During the 2026 World Cup qualifiers match, a supporter clad in the Ghana jersey brought out his 'Gobe' while the march was ongoing.



While dishing out the meal, other supporters who surrounded him, where head chanting, Y3 b3 di (We will eat) as they joined him to eat uninvited.



At some point the Gobe owner almost broke down in tears but mastered courage to continue eating as he kept his composure. Some supporters were captured begging to feast some of the Gobe.



Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams scored a last minute goal during Ghana's match against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Friday.



The 29-year-old, secured his inaugural goal for the Black Stars at the electrifying Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Men are a whole different vibe all together. I doubt they even know each other pic.twitter.com/7r1lC0bo1U — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) November 19, 2023

NAY/EK