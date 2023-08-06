Watch how former world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammed Ali was welcomed to Ghana in 1964

Muhammed Ali , second from (left) with the delegation

On Saturday, May 16, 1964, American World heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali arrived in Ghana, Accra as part of his African tour.

From Ghana, he visited Tanzania, Kenya, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria among others.



Born, Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr, the late Ali was met by a large crowd on hand to welcome the heavyweight showman who mesmerized the world with his boxing style, unpredictable intelligence, and benevolence.



Upon his arrival, he was met by Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and a ministerial delegation at the Airport.



Ghana was the place to be in the 1960s, and well, still is, especially because the country had secured independence from a former colonial power, UK, and attracted independence fighters, advocates of empowerment, anti-colonial activists, and revolutionists.



Before and after Ghana’s independence on March 6, 1957, world-renowned personalities, including Adam Clayton Powell, George Padmore, Maya Angelou, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, C.L.R James, and some other notable personalities were reported to have visited the country.



Muhammed Ali is regarded as one of the most significant sports figures of the 20th century and is often regarded as the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time, having held the Ring magazine heavyweight title from 1964 to 1970.

He was also the undisputed champion from 1974 to 1978 and the World Boxing Association (WBA) and Ring heavyweight champion from 1978 to 1979.



He passed away on Friday, June 3, 2016, at age 74 after battling with a respiratory illness.



