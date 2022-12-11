Watch how thousands reacted to Morocco's victory on the streets of Marrakesh

While social media erupted after Morocco's historic victory in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the people in Marrakesh took the celebrations to the next level.

Thousands of people watch the game between Morocco and Portugal on a giant screen in an open space and the people went "crazy" after the final whistle.



Youssef En Nesyri's 42nd-minute strike in the first half was all that the Atlas Lions of Morocco needed to beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the quarter-final clash on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Al Thumama Stadium.



This victory makes Morocco the first African country to ever reach the World Cup semi-finals, following several failed and painful attempts from the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Terenga Lions of Senegal, and the Black Stars of Ghana in 1990, 2002, and 2010 respectively.



Goalkeeper Bono was the star man again for the Moroccans after making four fantastic saves to deny the Portuguese from getting back in the game as he was their saviour in the knockout stage penalties against Spain.

Watch the celebrations in the video below:







