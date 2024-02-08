Watch how traditional music troupe serenaded Asamoah Gyan at Bawumia's lecture

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan made a surprising appearance at the national address delivered by the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Asamoah Gyan was spotted in a kaftan at the premise of the lecture which was mainly attended by supporters and bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party.



Asamoah Gyan arrived at the premises in the company of Anthony Karbo, a former Deputy Minister and member of Bawumia’s campaign team.



At the sight of the legendary footballer, the cultural dance troupe serenaded Asamoah Gyan with special songs and appellations which he duly responded.



Asamoah Gyan appreciated the efforts of the traditional music troupe by handing out some notes of cash to them.



He then made his way to the auditorium where Dr Mahamudu Bawumia outlined his economic plans for the country if he is elected as president in the 2024 elections.



Gyan’s presence has further fuelled rumours of him being a member of the governing New Patriotic Party.

Asamoah Gyan has often been linked with the NPP with reports that he has been preparing to contest the parliamentary seat on the ticket of the party.



Initial reports linked him to the Weija-Gbawe constituency after the MP for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro constituency, Sylvester Tetteh alleged that Gyan was being lobbied by the camp of Dr Bawumia to oust him from his role.



He later apologized to Asamoah Gyan and disclosed that no such plan existed by the Bawumia camp to have Gyan contest him.





