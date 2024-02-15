Watch how young footballers showed off their incredible ball-juggling skills at ‘Save Ghana Football’ demo

The young players entertained the protestors with their ball juggling skills

A very poignant and epoch-making moment at the Save Ghana Football demonstration held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, was when some young footballers who joined the protest decided to show a bit of their talent, which is in danger of not being fully exploited owing to the ineffective management of Ghana football.

The young footballers, in a Pulse Ghana video, decided to treat police officers who had formed a barricade to prevent them from accessing a route during the walk with an eye-pleasing ball-juggling routine.



The footballers, who, per reports, came from Ashaiman, took turns to show their admirable ball-juggling and showboating skills, flipping the ball over their legs, and trapping it on their heads for brief moments before passing it around.



That incident provided a sharp reminder of the purpose of the demonstration, which was to call the attention of the Ghana Football Association and Ministry of Youth and Sports to protect such talents from going to waste.



The demonstration drew thousands of Ghanaian football enthusiasts who called for massive reforms and restructuring of the Ghanaian football system.

The protestors are demanding immediate action from authorities as they believe that a multitude of Ghanaian football talents are wasting away because of poor management and perceived corruption in the system.



At the end of their walk, which commenced at the Obra Spot, the leaders of the demonstration presented a petition to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Parliament, and the Ghana Football Association.





