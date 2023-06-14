Watch lovely moment Burna Boy gifted Thierry Henry diamond necklace on TV

Burna Boy gifts Thierry Henry diamond necklace

Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy demonstrated his love and admiration for legendary Arsenal forward Thierry Henry by gifting him his diamond-plated chain when they both met on the CBS Channel during the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Burna Boy put the necklace on Henry and the latter shouted 'Igwe'(King), meaning he has been crowned. The artiste then told the former France International to keep the neckpiece.



He went on to explain that Henry wearing the necklace that is customized in the name of his late best friend, Gambo is the best thing he could have ever done.



“You see the person on this, that is my best friend. I lost my best friend and knowing that you are wearing this thing right now is the most special thing in the world that I could have ever done. His name is Gabriel Serenkuma, Gambo."



He appreciated the gesture and returned the necklace to the "Last Last" hitmaker.



Burna Boy performed at the opening ceremony of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, June 12, 2023, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

The Grammy Award winner is currently rated as the best African musician with massive streaming numbers and many record-breaking concerts.



