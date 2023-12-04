Watch lovely moment of Victor Boniface introducing his grandmother to Levekursen players

Victor Boniface's grandmother and Granit Xhaka

Bayer Leverkusen striker, Victor Boniface's grandmother shared a wholesome moment with Leverkusen players after their draw against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Boniface flew with his grandmother to watch Leverkusen's crucial fixture against Dortmund. The Nigerian striker ended up scoring a vital late goal to salvage a point for his side.



A video of his grandmother screaming at the top of her lungs has gone viral on social media as many share their delight over the adorable moment.



After the game, Boniface introduced her to the rest of the squad and exchanged pleasantries with almost all the players who looked happy to meet her.



Boniface shared the post on his Instagram, stating that it was one of the proudest moments in his career.



"One of my proudest moments in my career.From 323 army barrack akure to world stage. I feel blessed. Grandma



Keep resting mum."

Bayer Leverkusen's draw means they maintain their lead, sitting at the top of the Bundesliga table with 35 points.



Whereas Victor Boniface's goal took his tally in the league to 8 goals, the most by any Leverkusen player.



Watch the wholesome moment between Boniface's grandmother and Bayer Leverkusen players below



