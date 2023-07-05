Watch lovely video of Asamoah Gyan beating his father in a draft game on his birthday

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, beat his father, Baffour Gyan Mensah, in a heartwarming draft game on the latter's recent birthday.

In a delightful video that has captured the attention of some Ghanaians, Gyan can be seen enjoying a friendly game of draft with his father, only to emerge victorious and sang gospel artiste Naccee's hit song 'Aseda' in the middle of his celebration.



Prior to the start of the match-up, Asamoah warned his father: "It's my dad's birthday, so we are here to celebrate his birthday and he wants to play draft with me...this is the match, you will see," he said.



Asamoah Gyan is currently enjoying his retirement after hanging up his boots in an official announcement in June.



In his emotional statement, he said: “It is time…that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, IT IS TIME. IT IS TIME TO HANG THE JERSEY AND BOOTS IN GLORY as I retire officially from active football”.

Watch the video of Asamoah Gyan beating his father in a daft game below







EE/KPE