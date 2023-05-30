1
Menu
Sports

Watch lovely video of Christian Atsu's wife jamming to Davido's 'Unavailable' song

Atsu Wf Marie Claire-Rupio showcased her dancing skills in a video

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As she continues her recovery from the devastating news of February 18, 2023, Marie Claire-Rupio, the wife of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has shared herself dancing to Davido's massively hit track, "Unavailable".

The wife of the late Christian Atsu shared a heartwarming video of her showcasing her exceptional dancing skills as she grooved to the Nigerian singer's hit track.

The singer, writer, and danced to Davido's Unavailable song exhibiting the viral dance moves that accompany the song.

The video has gained traction on Instagram with reactions from her fans who couldn't help but admire her skills. Some of the persons who reacted, were happy to see Claire-Rupio having some good time after what she and her family have been recently.

Marie Claire lost her husband Christian Atsu in February 2023 in an earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. She was in Ghana for Christian Atsu's funeral which was held at the Forecourt of the State House.

Throughout his career, Atsu made significant contributions to Ghanaian football, representing the national team in 65 matches and scoring nine goals.

Following the burial of her husband, Marie Claire moved back to the UK where she has been living with her three children.

Watch her video below

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by C L A I R E (@claireuk_)



JNA/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian
Akufo-Addo extols Bawumia
Related Articles: