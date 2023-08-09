Watch luxurious cars of Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal players after Community Shield victory

It was an array of luxurious cars on Sunday, August 8, 2023, when Arsenal players displayed their flashy cars after beating Manchester City on penalties to clinch the 2023 FA Community Shield title.

In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, one which caught the attention of fans was Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey who was seen cruising in his customized Lamborghini Urus.



Partey had his name customized with the initials ‘TTP5’ on the number plate, making him the only Arsenal player with a customized car on the day.



The Black Stars deputy skipper has a taste for luxurious and expensive cars, looking at his rich fleet of automobiles when he earlier showed off his Lamborghini SVJ after Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in the English Premier League.



Thomas Partey started and lasted the entire duration for the Gunners in their victory over Manchester City.

Partey, 30, is expected to play a key role in Arteta’s team ahead of the 2023/24 season when Arsenal opens their campaign against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 12 at the Emirates Stadium.



Watch the video below:







LSN/KPE