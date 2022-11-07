0
Watch major highlights as Kotoko come from behind to beat Samartex

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Asante Kotoko left it very late at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on  Sunday against Samartex to record a come-from-behind win in their match-day 5 clash.

The away side opened the scores after the first half ended barren but Kotoko called on their rich bench to salvage all three points and win 2-1.

Kotoko dominated possession in the game for long spells but struggled to make it count as their first real chance fell to defender Yussif Mubarik.

Moments later goalkeeper Richard Baidoo made himself big as he denied Steven Mukwala a goal.

The first move by  Samartex was spurned by Prince Antwi who was well-placed to strike at the Kotoko goal.

Seydou Zerbo's side continued to pile up the pressure as powerful shots from Richard Boadu and  Justice Blay were all blocked by the Samartex defense.

Steven Mukwala thought he had scored from an Isaac Oppong cross but the foot of the post saved the visitors in the 22nd minute.

There was nothing to separate both sides as the first half ended in a barren draw but the game came to light in the second half.

Three minutes after recess, Prince Antwi went on a mazy run before finishing powerfully beyond Danlad Ibrahim who had a touch of the ball but could not prevent the goal.

Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo quickly flinched and made three changes who greatly impacted the game as Eric Serge Zeze, Dickson Afoakwa and Richmond Lamptey replaced Ernest Osei Poku, Isaac Oppong, and Richard Lamptey respectively.

Nicholas Mensah applied the finish to a rebound of a Mwukwala free kick in the 78th minute to level the scores for the reds.

The reds made the comeback completed when Augustine Agyapong converted  a free kick to steal all three points for  Kotoko.

