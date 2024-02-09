Watch out for Asamoah Gyan, he's Bawumia's 'good friend' - Sammi Awuku hints at role for ex-footballer

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

Sammi Awuku, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Akuapem North, has hinted at a possible role for Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan, in the campaign team and possible government of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In an Asempa FM interview on the economic address delivered by the New Patriotic Party’s presidential aspirant on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Sammi Awuku commended Gyan for showing up at the venue.



When quizzed on Gyan’s presence there, Sammi Awuku explained that the legendary football is a ‘great friend’ of Dr Bawumia and has some deep knowledge about sports and sports investment.



“Watch out for him. Dr. Bawumia likes people with great ideas. He is his good friend, and so watch out for him; you will soon hear from him,” he said.



Sammi Awuku described Gyan as “one guy who has solid ideas and is an iconic figure. Love him or hate him.”



“He may never know. Now that he is on retirement and resting, he should come and show his prowess in politics,” he added.

Gyan’s presence has further fuelled rumours of him being a member of the governing New Patriotic Party.



Asamoah Gyan has often been linked with the NPP with reports that he has been preparing to contest the parliamentary seat on the ticket of the party.



Initial reports linked him to the Weija-Gbawe Constituency after the MP for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro constituency, Sylvester Tetteh, alleged that Gyan was being lobbied by the camp of Dr Bawumia to oust him from his role.



He later apologized to Asamoah Gyan and disclosed that no such plan existed by the Bawumia camp to have Gyan contest him.



