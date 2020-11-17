Watch out for Elmina Sharks this season - Coach Yaw Acheampong

Elmina Sharks coach Yaw Acheampong says the other Premier League teams should expect fireworks in this season's Ghana Premier League.

Elmina Sharks side was hit with the COVID-19 as 10 of their players tested positive ahead of their first game against Ebusua Dwarfs in the Premier League on Sunday.



Sharks managed to secure a 2-2 draw in the game against Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Coach Yaw Acheampong said he was impressed with his squad after the game and has warned the other Premier League clubs to be wary of his side.



“People should watch out for Elmina Sharks this season", he told Happy FM.



“I want to commend my players because of the COVID-19 that had affected the team. The players did very well".



"We always tell the players to make good use of their time and that is enough motivation for the players. Psychologically it's working”.

Sharks were leading the game by 2-1 until they threw it away with just some few minutes to end proceedings.



Coach Acheampong stated that they were disappointed to have thrown away that 2-1 lead.



“I was disappointed with the result. We were trying to maintain the result until the goalkeeper came with the equalizer”.



Elmina Sharks host Liberty Professionals at the Nduom Sports Stadium in their first home game of the season.









